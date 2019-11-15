Financial discipline a major issue for maritime postal agencies

Improper financial documentation has led to the loss and closure of various postal agencies in maritime zones, particularly in the Lau province.

Chief Executive Dr. Anirudha Bansod says few outlets have been closed down and the green-light to re-open will only be given once the financial losses are recovered.

He is urging postal officers in maritime zones to practice and maintain financial discipline.

“But unfortunately for some instances, postal agencies could not manage the financial aspects which are the mandatory requirement. And we were very liberal in terms of accepting certain errors into their finances. But when it starts going up, that’s where we have to say no it’s not commercially viable.”

Dr. Anirudha says plans are in place to transform the postal agency in Oneata and Namuka-i-Lau into a post office.

“To establish the post offices into the community. We need to do the feasibility survey on that one. And if the feasibility survey says that it has good potential definitely we can consider those things as well. But it takes time to go through the process.”

There are currently 32 active postal agencies across the country.