News

Financial costs of NCD in millions for 2015

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 11:25 am
Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, Minister of Health, stated that the financial cost of the four major noncommunicable diseases to the Fijian economy in 2015 ranged from $248.6 to $406.4 million.

The Fijian economy lost millions of dollars due to non-communicable diseases in 2015 and this means Fiji was spending on average between $286 and $467 per Fijian to fight, cure and treat NCDs.

Minister of Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says the financial cost of the four major NCDs ranged from $248.6 to $406.4 million.

Waqainabete was speaking at the NCD strategic plan consultation currently underway in Suva.

The Minister says this financial cost is equivalent to between 2.7 and 4.4 percent of the country’s 2015 Gross Domestic Product.

He says that people with cardiovascular disease pose the greatest financial burden on healthcare services, accounting for 28.4 percent of these costs, followed by chronic respiratory disease (23.8%) and diabetes mellitus (16.1%).

He says an estimated $73.3 million was expended on direct health care costs for the four NCD categories.

This equates to 18.0% of the total financial costs for the four NCD categories, 25.7% of the nation’s health expenditure in 2014, and 0.8 percent of GDP.

 

