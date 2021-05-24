Financial accounts outsourced by Nausori Town Council

The Nausori Town Council has outsourced all its pending financial accounts to an accounting firm.

These accounts are due for an audit.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts today questioned the Council on delays in submitting its financial records.

Nausori Town Council Chief Executive Anurashika Bari says a number of factors caused this delay.

“Resources were the major challenge, the number of resources plus the capability of the finance team so when I joined there was only one Manager Finance and one accounts officer and given the fact that councils account are fully manually kept, it would be very difficult for two people to prepare the account.”



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

She says the council’s accounts are now being managed by an accounting firm.

“We have actually outsourced the current pending accounts to expedite the accounts preparations”.

The CEO says the 2017/2018 accounts will be submitted by the end of this month, while the 2020/2021 accounts will be submitted to the Auditor General’s Office by June.