Financial abuse an issue: Krishna

Economic violence or financial abuse is identified as an issue contributing to the rise in domestic violence.

A study by the International Finance Corporation reveals this is common in Fiji because of the numerous demands on family members who have an income.

Fiji National Provident Fund Human Resource Manager Ravinesh Krishna says the income earner in a family is often forced to spend money because of community commitments and high expectations.

“I think these issues are the real issues. It has been prevalent in organizations for a number of years. Just because we haven’t openly spoken about it, no one talks about it. It’s time that we talk about it and with the initiative of FHRI and IFC and having this Rakorako session I think it’s a very good initiative.

President for the Fiji Human Resource Institute Kameli Batiweti says the study clarifies that financial abuse means forcefully taking away money from someone with an income or savings.”

“What we don’t realize is that this inequality stunts economic, social and human development in our country. Not only do they stunt that, but it creates significant challenges in the work place, in our businesses and in our economy.”

A lot of emphasis on ending domestic violence is being made when compared to previous years.

With a number of awareness and programs now being conducted – people are now becoming comfortable in reporting such matters.