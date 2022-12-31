Finance Minister meets ABIF members

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, and the Assistant Finance Minister, Esrom Immanuel met with the members of the Association of Banks yesterday.

Prasad acknowledged the critical role the commercial banks play in Fiji’s economic development and expressed his gratitude for the support the banks provided during the pandemic.

He assured the banks that the Finance Ministry will build upon the partnership and further improve collaboration through more open and genuine dialogue.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad welcomed the ABIF to provide suggestions on changes to processes and policies and assured his support for legislative amendments to cut out unnecessary administrative burdens put on the banks.

ABIF Chair, Rakesh Ram, and members congratulated the Ministers on their appointment and assured their support in working closely with the Government.