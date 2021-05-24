Home

Finance for climate change need to be affordable

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 3:15 am

Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a need to mobilize finance for climate change at an unprecedented scale.

Sayed-Khaiyum delivered a powerful statement while participating at the First High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP26, Glasgow, Scotland.

He says vulnerable countries continue to hear big bold financial commitments and they welcome the shift in intent and promise, but the question remains on how quickly these commitments will be met and at what cost.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a need to ensure that the finance is affordable, easily accessible, and fast deploying.

He says they implore developed countries and the world’s corporate powers to use the opportunity at COP 26 to improve the clarity of their commitment and recognize the inability to build resilience in a piecemeal fashion.

“Fiji has proposed a flow of no less than $750 billion per annum of aggregate beyond 2025 in order to unlock lasting solutions. While half of that finance is dedicated towards adaptation and we need clarity in what the word mobilize means. It should not be in the form of punishing high-interest loans, and expensive consultant fees, it should be in the form of concessional arrangements, grants, responsible market, mechanisms and blended finance solutions. There should be urgency in ensuring resources are positioned to cut through bureaucratic bloat to reach the communities that need them the most.”

He adds countries need to urgently stop funding climate-destroying activities and start funding solutions.

