Final Voter Registration Drive next month

[Source: Fiji Elections Office / Facebook]

The planned Nationwide Voter Registration Drive by the Fijian Elections Office will cease once the Writ for the General Election is issued.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem today announced that the FEO will be conducting another voter registration drive from next month.

Eligible voters will be given another chance to update their voter details and register for the upcoming general elections.

Saneem says during the voter registration drive in February this year, the teams reached 95 schools, 217 settlements, and 1206 villages around Fiji.

He says FEO recorded 19,954 new registrations and 181,000 voters updated to the latest blue voter card.

He adds that the FEO teams extensively covered all urban and semi-urban areas around the country and, in total, recorded over 200,000 engagements.

The voter registration drive is scheduled to begin on August 1st and end on September 3rd.

There are now over 682,000 registered voters in Fiji.