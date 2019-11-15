Final shipment of sugar sent to UK

The final bulk sugar export for 2020 destined for the United Kingdom has been completed.

30, 000 tonnes of bulk raw sugar departed Fiji on October 31st onboard the vessel Jiangmen Trader.

Meanwhile, as at Monday, the three Fiji Sugar Mills crushed over 1.5 million tonnes of cane.

The FSC says the cumulative crush to date remains five percent higher than the equivalent period in 2019.

Labasa has crushed three percent more than last year, Lautoka one percent, and Rarawai 11 percent more.

Milling output and performance to date continue to be better than for the past two seasons, with average weekly mill stoppages 19% lower.

The FSC says this is driven by strong cane supply and mill breakdowns that are 19% lower than in 2019.

To date 135, 142 tonnes of sugar has been produced which is lower when compared to last year as the figure stood at 138, 758 tonnes.

The tonnes cane to sugar ratio remains at 11.2, still impacted by ongoing low cane purity, which to date remains the lowest in three years.

The FSC says cane purity has been adversely affected by weather, high extraneous matter in billet cane, and continuing high levels of burnt cane deliveries.