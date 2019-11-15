Final courtesy call by outgoing High Commissioner

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins paid her last courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police this morning.

Hopkins wraps up her four-year tenure in Fiji this month.

While delivering her words of gratitude to the Commissioner, she expressed her appreciation for the support of the Fiji Police Force in areas of police cooperation.

Hopkins says she is also impressed by how Senior Women Officers have progressed by taking up leadership roles in support of the hierarchy.

She also acknowledged Police’s supporting role in terms of the security arrangements made during the Royal visit in 2018, adding in her capacity as the Head of Mission, it was one of the major highlights of her career in Fiji.

She also expressed her appreciation on how the organization has taken a leadership role in terms of training delivery in the region in relation to the United Nations Convention Against Torture [UNCAT) by assisting other Pacific countries.

The formal session between the Head of the Fiji Police Force and the British High Commissioner also focused on ongoing discussions regarding specific areas of capacity building mainly on prosecution noting the complexity of challenges faced by law enforcement.

She also highlighted the ongoing work with the Pacific Island Legal Officers Network in training delivery.