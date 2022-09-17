Ozone Depleting Substance regulations consultation

As part of this year’s World Ozone Day celebration, the Ministry of Environment is conducting final consultation in the Western Division on the review of the Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS) Regulations.

Director Sandeep Kaur says they also reminded stakeholders about the Montreal Protocol which now requires the gradual reduction of Hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs use by 80-85 percent by mid-2040s.

Kaur says this is part of Fiji’s fight against climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry of Environment recognizes the important role you all play for Fiji’s compliance to the Montreal Protocol. To date, we have about 519 Refrigeration and Air- conditioning (RAC) servicing companies and 6 major importers of refrigerants registered and licensed under the Department of Environment.”

Part of the consultation today is to also update stakeholders on the changes incorporated in the ODS law and the proposed amendments made in the Regulation.

A total of 1,446 technicians that are licensed under the Department continue to undergo training with the support of the Fiji National University to ensure technicians in the industry have the capacity to handle newly introduced technologies and refrigerants.