Final cane payment made

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has processed the final cane payment for over 3960 farmers, just in time for Diwali preparation.

Fund’s Chie Executive Raj Sharma says a total payment of $2.72 million was processed.

Sharma says that a normal loan repayment of $0.896 million was deducted, accounting for 32% of the total payment.

He says the majority of the growers had no or fewer deductions as the annual repayments were met.

Sharma says farmers can expect the payments to be credited into their account by the close of business today.

He stresses that a few of the Bank of Baroda account holders in Ba had issues, which have been rectified