Film Fiji overwhelmed with response for awards show

Film Fiji reveals they received an overwhelming number of applications from schools and Fijians who wish to participate in this year’s Kula Film Awards.

Acting Chief Executive Jone Tikoca says the numerous applications received since January this year were all turned down because of the Coronavirus.

Tikoca adds they wish to ignite the interest of Fijians who are interested in filming and production work.

He states many Fijians are gifted with skills and talents hence, Film Fiji is using their platform to tap into this unexplored potential.

“We are great storytellers in Fiji. What we expect is to turn those good stories on the screen so we can see those stories. We hope to receive a lot of interest from our children as well as our professional film makers”.

Minister for Commerce, Trade, and Tourism Transport Faiyaz Koya earlier announced the cancellation of the annual awards, taking into consideration the impact of the pandemic.

Tikoca says the awards will now be replaced by a Film Fiji Mobile Movie competition enabling film-makers to use their mobile phones to produce a 1-5 minute video on a COVID-19 related theme, awareness on the Fijian made and love local campaign themes or a theme of their choice.