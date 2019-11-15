Film Fiji injected over $138m into Fiji’s economy last year

Film Fiji through its numerous productions last year contributed over $138m to Fiji’s economy.

Acting Chief Executive Jone Tikoca says, the amount exceeds the total revenue earned from previous years, which was a little below $100m.

Tikoca highlighted the achievement was made after hosting 107 productions in Fiji and was also a source of employment for 2, 700 Fijians.

However, Fiji’s thriving film industry shifted in the last three months after losing out film productions due to the pandemic.

“The restrictions put across the globe to protect their citizens from the spread of the virus. We are going through that process, restriction of borders for other citizens coming into the country”.

He adds they are in constant contact with the government and overseas film producers, in an effort to boost the productivity of the industry once the border restrictions are lifted.