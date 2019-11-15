Film Fiji develops COVID-19 safety guidelines

Film Fiji has developed safety guidelines that are to be strictly followed by local and overseas movie makers in the post-COVID-19 period.

Acting Chief Executive, Jone Tikoca says the protocol will only be enforced upon the government’s approval to ensure the safety of those involved in the production work.

Four major productions were confirmed for this year, and Tikoca is hopeful it will still go ahead as planned once restrictions ease.

“We are monitoring the situation in Fiji, we are currently in discussion with external stakeholders and that is the government, and hopefully we can get to allow production to come back to the country”.

Meanwhile, the Film industry contributed $138m towards the Fijian economy in 2019, making it a record breaking year.

Tikoca says the amount exceeds the total revenue earned in previous years, which was a little below $100m.