Filling gaps in under-served economic sectors

The Government is investing in students to make sure they get into areas that offer better job prospects and, meet Fiji’s needs.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says this is being done through the National Toppers’ Scheme which enables the government to strengthen sectors of the economy where employees are needed most.

Kumar says by helping young Fijians secure appropriate training, they are able to ensure that gaps in under-served economic sectors are filled.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we have enough engineers, pharmacists, lab technicians, nurses, plumbers, electricians, plumbers, electricians, and agricultural specialists to keep our nation progressing and able to attend to the needs of Fijians in the future. We are investing in students not just for them to attain higher education but also making sure that they get into areas that offer better job prospects and of course, meet Fiji’s needs.”

Kumar says this is a common-sense based, practical initiative to support sectors where there is a demand.