Fiji’s vaccination rate commendable: Mahuta

Fiji’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate has been commended by the New Zealand government.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says Fiji has been able to reopen its border based on this level of vaccination.

Mahuta says countries are learning from each other as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nobody had a rule book about how to do this, so we continue to learn as we go and continue to respond to the immediate challenges that are in front of us, and we continue to ensure that the health of our people is at the forefront of a good response.”

Mahuta also stresses that COVID safety measures must be actively promoted and enforced.

“Going forward in this uncertain time, all the public health messages that we are reinforcing will make a difference.”

The Ministry of Health also agrees that community transmission in Fiji is less severe due to the high level of vaccination coverage.