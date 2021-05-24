Home

News

Fiji’s unique natural surroundings attract investors

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 4:40 am
Fiji’s pristine and unique geographical make-up and productive state land continue to attract international investors.

Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijeli Taga says our natural surroundings have given these investors an assurance and confidence to set up a business in Fiji.

She adds these investors are amongst those who usually bid to lease state land for commercial or industrial purposes, which ties up well with the Fijian Government’s development approach.

“The piece of land that are being advertised, they are chosen out of an assessment done by the team. The interest that it’s being shown in that particular area and the development. Sometimes we do also receive adhoc applications and even from foreign investors and those are the ones used to try and assess of where we can locate those investments.”

The Ministry has also received an overwhelming number of applications to lease state land for residential, agricultural, and industrial purposes.

