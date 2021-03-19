Fiji’s tsunami systems can be improved: Seruiratu

Fiji’s tsunami warning systems are effective and can be improved.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu highlighted this in Parliament while responding to Opposition MP Jese Saukuru who asked the minister to provide an update on the effectiveness of tsunami warning systems in the country.

Seruiratu says this work of improving warning systems is shared between the Pacific Tsunami Centre and the Department of Mineral Resources where they have the seismology observatory team and the Ministry of Disaster Management.

He adds that tsunamis are triggered by earthquakes in terms of the detection and the monitoring of earthquakes in Fiji is done by the eight seismic stations and three tide gauges around the country.

“Apart from detection, communicating the information perhaps is where some of our challenges lie. But like I have said this can be improved and the government is committed to making the improvements. Particularly to our people in the rural islands where there is no mobile phone coverage.”

Seruiratu also highlights that through Japanese-funded aid, the government worked to improve AM stations and this has greatly assisted in communication particularly with the extremely remote rural areas.