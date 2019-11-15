Home

News

Fiji’s transformative journey for improved corrections services

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 7:07 am
Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations, Vueti May

Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations, Vueti May highlighted the reformation of Fiji’s Corrections Service from a punitive justice system to one of a corrective rehabilitation center.

This was while speaking at the special commemoration of the Nelson Mandela Day recently observed at the United Nations in Geneva.

At the virtual event May highlighted the Fiji Correction Service’s transformative journey inspired by the Nelson Mandela Rules for prison reforms.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the change follows Fiji’s close engagements with the office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights in Geneva and the Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime based in Vienna.

In December 2018, following the invitation of Fiji Corrections Service, the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer of the UNODC, Philipp Meissner visited Fiji for a scoping Mission on the application of the Nelson Mandela Rules at Fiji’s correction facilities.

It was stated that the scoping mission was a great success which, included training programs for the Fiji Correction officers and consultations with heads of Fiji’s criminal justice system.

Fiji as a result was chosen by the UNODC to pilot the development of UNODC e-learning course on the Nelson Mandela Rules.

