Fiji’s Trade Commission, gateway for US investors: PM

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Kava and turmeric remain Fiji’s largest agricultural export products to the United States market.

The Fijian Trade Commission in San Francisco aims to identify opportunities for growth in tangent with Fiji’s National Branding initiative and the Fijian Grown emblem.

This was highlighted by Fiji’s newly-appointed Trade Commissioner to North America, Alika Cooper.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who is on his official tour to the United States, was updated on the development and progress plans of the North American Trade Office, which is the gateway for American and Canadian businesses into Fiji.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Bainimarama says the North American Trade Office is a crucial part of the story of Fiji’s sustained recovery and its progress, and the most important aspect of their deepening and expanding relationship with the U.S. and North America will be trade.

He says Fiji is one of the only Pacific island states that has been invited by the US government to join the new economic partnership agreement.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister adds that Fiji is a powerful brand that is smart, green, and highly sustainable, and it punches way above its weight in each product or service line.