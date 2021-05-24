Home

News

Fiji’s top Year 13 student offered MBBS scholarship

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 6:45 am

The Tertiary Scholarship Loans Service has made an offer to Ria Dipashna Devi to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree.

Devi is Fiji’s top scorer in the 2021 Year 13 examination, scoring 395/400.

Her dream was to do medicine, and prior to the budget announcement, she had to opt for a Bachelor of Pharmacy as there was no National Toppers Scholarship for MBBS.

Following the budget announcement and approval of the scholarship for MBBS, TSLS has made the offer to Devi.

In the 2021-2022 Revised National Budget, the government allocated funds for MBBS students who had privately enrolled and met the criteria for a one-off $10,000 government grant.

In February this year, 42 students were selected and can use the grant to pay off their fees for 2021.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will now provide full-time scholarships under the National Toppers Scheme effective from Semester One 2022.

He adds this will amend the existing scholarship regulation to include students who did Year 13 in 2020.

