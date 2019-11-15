Home

News

Toddler is Fiji's third COVID-19 patient

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 23, 2020 4:47 pm
Fiji now has three cases of deadly COVID-19 disease says the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama

Fiji now has three cases of deadly COVID-19 disease, who is the one-year-old nephew of the first patient.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has just announced this, saying following testing today, the toddler was diagnosed with coronavirus.

He says the 14-month old was not showing any symptoms until they were in isolation with the other members of the family.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama while being sympathetic towards the boy, says it was fortunate and with the mortality rate around the world with young people is low, the latest case shows that no-one is immune.

The PM says while today’s case is heartbreaking, what is truly frightening is the scenario that could have unfolded if the situation had been handled differently, and the first patient’s entire household wasn’t immediately put into isolation as soon as he tested positive.

He says, every grandparent, great-grandparent, uncle, auntie and neighbour who held this precious, fourteen-month-old baby boy in their arms could have easily been infected, all with just a drop of spittle, burp, or cough.

Bainimarama says the first two COVID-19 patients, who is the flight attendant and his mother, remain in isolation and both are in stable condition.

Click here for more on COVID-19

