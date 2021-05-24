Fiji supports UN call for Russian de-escalation

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says Fiji is in support of the UN’s call for a de-escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On his official Twitter account, Prasad states Fiji supports the UN’s efforts to have a swift return to the path of dialogue between the two warring nations.

He has concurred with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s address to the UN General Assembly, where he said it was high time that negotiations were held to save the people in Ukraine and beyond, from the scourge of war.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Health Ministry says 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed and 169 wounded, since Russia’s invasion began.