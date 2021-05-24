Home

News

Fiji’s role at COP26 was necessary: PM

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 29, 2021 5:01 pm
PM pictured with other members at COP26 earlier this month.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says he is dumbfounded that Fiji’s role at COP26 has been a source of criticism.

Speaking in parliament today, Bainimarama stressed that international prestige is not the reason Fiji took on the responsibility to highlight the devastating impact of climate change on small nations.

He adds Fiji took on an active and assertive role in the global effort because it was necessary.

Article continues after advertisement

“We took on this responsibility because it is in our national interest—and if we do not speak out loudly and clearly for the interests of our nation and our people, who will do that for us?”

Bainimarama says Fiji’s moral authority as one of the 15 most climate-vulnerable countries and unrelenting insistence to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees have been effective.

He adds Small Island Developing States are on the front lines of the climate crisis, and our voices were being drowned out.

“Our role has brought us attention. It has brought us financing. It has connected us with international organisations, financial institutions, private sector and philanthropic groups and governments. That will be critical to our well-being.”

The Prime Minister stresses that Fiji will continue to have a strong presence at COP because it is important to pressure large global polluters.

