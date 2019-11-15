Fiji’s response to COVID-19 recognized

Fiji’s response to COVID-19 has been recognized by the World Health Organization.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says this was evident as Fiji was among the six nations invited to talk during a Health Forum last week.

Waqainabete says this shows that Fiji response to the pandemic is effective given that other countries’ health departments were listening during the forum.

“Than in itself says the robustness and the resilient we have and also the fact to the extent we are doing what we need to do to protect our nation.”

Fiji now has eight active cases of COVID-19 while 10 Fijians have recovered from the virus.