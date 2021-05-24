Home

Fiji’s Representative to the UN visits Seruiratu

46
February 17, 2022 12:55 pm
Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad (Left), Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu. [Source: Supplied]

Discussions have been held on how Fiji can further strengthen existing engagements with its United Nations partners.

This was part of the talks between Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu and Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad.

Prasad paid a courtesy visit to Seruiratu yesterday and during the meeting, Minister Seruiratu expressed the Ministry’s acknowledgement towards the UN, saying they are a key development partner of the Government.

[Source: Supplied]

The meeting was also attended by the Fiji NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko and the Honorary Consul of Fiji in Los Angeles, Vinod Karsanj Bhindi.

The two leaders discussed efforts on complementarity and efficiency during pre and post disasters where the Government and UN partners can build on existing structures to strengthen resilience at the community level.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on humanitarian support from UN partners in the aftermath of disasters.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Minister to update Prasad on the work undertaken by the Ministry, through the NDMO in the areas of disaster preparedness and response.

