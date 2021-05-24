Fiji’s progress to be showcased at Global Platform

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu will be leading a delegation to the 7th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The event will be held next month in Bali, Indonesia.

Seruiratu says he and his delegation will be showcasing to the world the progress Fiji has made in strengthening resilience to disasters and the challenges encountered along the way.

“We are also privileged to be representing the Pacific in the global platform along with the Republic of Palau, Tonga and Nauru. We will surely advocate for and promote the issues faced by Pacific Island nations in Disaster Risk Management on the global stage.”

Seruiratu will also represent Fiji later this year in Brisbane, Australia at the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Minister says during this conference he intends to push for stronger partnerships and deeper cooperation across the region.

He adds that this will be done as Fiji and other island countries continue their recovery from COVID-19 and accelerate action on disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.