Fiji’s progress in DRR possible through partnership

Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu says the Government has invested in build-back-better approaches.

Seruiratu highlighted this while contributing to the Global Platform for DRR currently underway in Bali, Indonesia.

He says following Tropical Cyclone Winston, thirty-two schools were rebuilt to more resilient standards.

He says these schools were again in the path of another Category 5 super-storm, Cyclone Yasa in 2020 and required only limited repairs and were functioning within weeks.

The Minister says this is the same with essential infrastructures such as roads and health centres that were built after 2016.

“The Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 emphasizes that the best defence against future shocks is to transform systems now, to build resilience by addressing climate

change and to reduce the vulnerability, exposure and inequality that drive disasters.”

In 2019, Fiji achieved a milestone in its commitment toward Target E of the Sendai Framework, where the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy was launched by Prime Minister Voreqe

Bainimarama.

Seruiratu says NDRRP is the first step towards localizing the Sendai framework into Fiji’s context and mainstream DRR across all sectors.

He says Fiji’s progress in DRR could only be possible through meaningful partnerships with line ministries, local, regional and international partners.