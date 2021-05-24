Home

Fiji’s private sector crucial in meeting NDC targets

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 9:30 am

Apart from needing $1.98 billion to meet our Nationally Determined Contributions targets, Fiji will reach greater success with the participation of the private sector.

But, Fiji Climate Change Mitigation Specialist, Jeanette Mani says the government needs to understand how to attract or incentivize the private sector to also contribute towards certain implementation actions.

20 mitigation actions have been identified for Fiji in order to achieve our NDC targets, 11 in the transport sector and nine in the clean energy sector.

Mani says when we talk about energy generation it will be worthwhile to have more participation from independent power producers and to find means in terms of leveraging their support and their contribution towards it.

She adds, it is important to have the necessary physical space, regulations and policies to actually guide the implementation.

Furthermore, Mani says there is a need to mobilise greater support or greater access into climate funds such as the Green Climate Funds, Global Environment Facility (GEF) and other multilateral donors to fund and implement the project pipelines which are a part of the NDC investment plan.

The NDC Investment Plan and included project pipeline have the overall goal of providing essential information on greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation opportunities in the transport and energy efficiency sectors and the potential means for financing these opportunities.

It is supported through the Regional Pacific NDC hub.

 

