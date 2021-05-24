Home

News

Fiji’s plans to issue Sovereign Blue Bonds welcomed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The United Kingdom, UN Development Programme and the UN Capital Development Fund have commended the Fijian Government’s plan to issue a sovereign Blue Bond in 2022.

This Blue Bond will raise up to $100 million for investments to deliver a sustainable blue economy, create jobs and protect Fiji’s ocean and biodiversity.

The plan to issue Fiji’s first Blue Bond was announced at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow by the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, at the Alliance of Small Island States Pavilion.

The Fijian Government is working closely with UK, UNDP and UNCDF to develop and issue the Bond by the summer of 2022.


[Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum]

UK’s Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment, Lord Goldsmith says Fiji’s pioneering approach will help provide finance to deliver new Marine Protected Areas, sustainable fisheries, green shipping and nature-based solutions to protect vulnerable communities from sea-level rise.

Goldsmith says the UK is proud to be supporting Fiji in this ambitious and innovative endeavour.

Funds raised through the Bond will contribute to setting up Fiji’s blue economy on a carbon-neutral path by 2050, and help Fiji meet its commitments under the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in the face of a sharp COVID-induced economic downturn that began in 2020.

