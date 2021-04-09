Fiji’s piece of history not spared from climate change impact

A portion of the site where the deed of cession was signed in Levuka is slowly eroding.

It is a direct consequence of the rising sea levels and recurring storm surges.

FBC News visited the site and noted that more attention is needed to protect the authenticity of the world heritage site from the impact of climate change.

All this put down to the ever-growing problem of climate change.

Acting Tui Levuka, Ratu Jope Sigaruarua says the rising water level is not even sparing our piece of history and leaving behind a bleach-white skeleton.

“The site is critical as it is listed under the UNESCO World Heritage site. With the impact of climate change, I think more funding is required to execute activities that will sustain the authentic outlook of various historical sites here in Levuka.”

Levuka Town Council Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita says the visible scars at the site are a testament that climate change and rising waters are surely impacting small nations like Fiji.

“We really depend on Government and other NGO’s for that matter in terms of looking after this infrastructure and upgrading as well as the maintenance of the town.”

In a bid to generate sufficient funding, the Council is collaborating with relevant authorities to protect various sites such as the 199 steps for tourist attraction when borders are open.