Ambassador Prasad visits the North

Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima, welcomed Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad, as he took a tour of the Division.

The tour began with a briefing by Rainima which was also attended by Heads of Departments from various Government Ministries and institutions.

Rainima highlighted that communities in the North were among the many Fijian communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

As part of his tour, Prasad visited the Soasoa Flats in Labasa, where he was briefed on the effects of flooding on cane farmers.

He also visited Tiritiri Settlement, a small cane farming settlement located 2 kilometres away from Labasa Town that has been affected by saltwater intrusion.

During this visit, Prasad spoke with community members to learn more about how the various assistance programmes have helped them.

Prasad also made a stop at Lekutu Secondary School in Bua, where he was briefed on a newly constructed school block to replace the ones damaged by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

The team also visited the Nabavatu relocation site in Dreketi, Macuata to witness the development of the relocation plan.

The delegation concluded the tour with a meeting with the Savusavu Blue Town Committee to discuss their progress in implementing the Blue Town model and the way forward.