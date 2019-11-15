Fiji’s NZ High Commission now able to process E-Passport

The Fiji High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand has commenced the processing of the e-passports applications after the installation of the new e-passport enrolment kit.

The new technology has enabled mission staff to record the biometric data of Fijians who travelled from Christchurch, Auckland, Napier and Hastings since its installation.

Wellington is the second Fijian diplomatic mission to receive the e-passport enrolment kit.

Fiji’s High Commissioner Filimone Waqabaca said the new system would help Fijians enjoy the benefits of Government’s Digital Strategy.

The High Commissioner said they’re also considering requests for the mobile enrolment kit to be used in community outreach events in cities like Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch which has a significant Fijian presence.

“We’re really glad the new e-passports have a whole range of security features that help Fijians in New Zealand travel easier and make the passport more secure. It’s also been great for our staff in Wellington to have a more integrated approach with the Department of Immigration with everything online now.”

“We normally average about 5-10 clients a day but we’ve been putting out the word through our community leaders and our mailing lists and we expect to get even busier as more Fijians from all over New Zealand realise they no longer have to travel back to Fiji to get their passports done”.

The Mission staff Waqabaca said have also been quick to adapt to the new technology that has greatly enhanced their work.