Fiji’s National Day market at Dubai Expo

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 2:56 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The pandemic has driven home the ethos of Dubai Expo that nations are stronger together says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Yesterday, at the Stage of Nations in Dubai, the spotlight was on Fiji, with the day commemorated as Fiji’s National Day.

Led by Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Co-Existence and Commissioner General of Expo Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, Fiji’s National Day began at the iconic Al Wasl Dome, where the Prime Minister shared Fiji’s journey with the world.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says it is fitting – almost, poetic for humanity to have faced one of its greatest tests before joining hands for one of its grandest celebrations of cooperation across borders, oceans and hemispheres.


[Source: Fijian Government]

He adds humanity is at its best when everyone shares the best of who they are with each other.

Bainimarama says it’s taken longer than expected to meet in Dubai.

But he says, everyone has gathered in Dubai, because they’ve earned the opportunity to connect minds and create the future which our children deserve.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Guests to Fiji’s National Day experienced the true culture and authenticity with a traditional performance by the Dolce Group.

Following the official programme, the Prime Minister and Sheikh Nahyan toured the United Arab Emirates Pavilion and the Leadership Pavilion for a gift change and signing of the Book of Honor.

