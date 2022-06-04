Fiji’s leadership in the region is commendable

New Zealand’s Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio.

New Zealand’s Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio is in Fiji to meet with Pacific Marine Ministers to discuss issues about the Blue Pacific Continent.

Sio says discussion with other large ocean states aims to build upon and strengthen the conversations that began at this year’s Our Ocean Conference held in Palau, in March.

He adds that Fiji’s leadership as the chair of the Pacific Islands Forum and prioritizing issues such as climate change and ocean sustainability has been significant.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are happy they continue supporting that using whatever means we have to amplify the voice of the Pacific region in all forms.”

Sio says the Pacific region is central to the lives, cultures and well-being of its people and it’s critical to conserve our large ocean state.

While in Fiji, the Associate Minister will meet with Fiji’s Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete to discuss medical assistance for both countries.