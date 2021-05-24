Home

Fiji’s international borders re-opens today

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 1, 2021 3:55 am

Fiji’s international borders will reopen today after almost two years.

This has brought in much excitement for the people of Fiji as the first tourist flight lands at the Nadi international airport this morning.

This first flight not only brings visitors to Fiji but it’s a strong indication of our resilience to get through the pandemic and a ray of hope for many employees of the tourism sector to be reemployed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nadi International Airport will come alive today as a welcome celebration has been planned for tourists.

The first flight from Sydney will land around 11.30am today with 233 passengers.

Fiji Airways is working closely with the Ministry of Health to monitor and minimize the risk of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 from entering the country.

As an added measure, the airline says it will introduce an additional check at the airport today, for all travellers to declare where they have been in the last 14 days.

 

