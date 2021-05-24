Fiji’s High Commission mobilizes support

The Fiji High Commission in India in partnership with its networks in New Delhi has coordinated assistance towards national response to COVID-19.

The Personal Protective Equipment consignment which was recently mobilised by the High Commission, consisted of 5000 N95 face masks, 5000 three-ply surgical masks, 50 boxes of surgical gloves and face shields.

This will assist the Ministry of Health’s response to contain the pandemic.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to India, Kamlesh Prakash extended his appreciation to Doctor Madhu Handa from Moolchand Hospital for the timely collaboration.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Dr Handa, who originally hails from Fiji, is grateful for the opportunity to reach out and give back to Fiji at this time of great need.

In a similar initiative, the Fiji High Commission in India collaborated with Medivisor Health in India and mobilised a donation of 5,000 face masks to Fiji.

Director of Medivisor Health, Kumar Sushant and Manager of International Department at Artemis Hospital, Abhishek Kumar also provided accommodation to Fijian patients and their families upon completion of their medical treatment in India.