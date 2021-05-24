Home

Fiji’s future is bright: Seselja

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 6:45 am
Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific Senator Zed Seselja [3rd from right] arrives in Fiji [Source: Zed Seselja/Twitter]

The opening of Fiji’s international borders yesterday saw the country welcome 97 international visitors.

Among the visitors was Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific Senator Zed Seselja.

The travelers will enter a three-day only risk reduction period at CareFiji Commitment compliant accommodation.

Senator Seselja will part of a Church Service with the Archbishop at Mount Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday.

Seselja says his visit will align with the first commercial flight between the two nations since borders closed at the start of the pandemic, highlighting Australia’s confidence in Fiji’s COVID-19 management and economic recovery.

He will meet with Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete to discuss Fiji’s world-class response to COVID-19.

He also intends to meet Fiji’s frontline heroes, whose selfless efforts have saved countless lives.

The Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific says the economic impact of international border closures on Fiji has been severe, but Fiji’s future is bright, with the country welcoming back Australian tourists from 1 December 2021.

Senator Seselja says Australian tourists will play a critical role in Fiji’s economic recovery from COVID-19, and I will meet with Fiji’s tourism operators to discuss this issue.

