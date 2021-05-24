Home

Fiji’s forestry sector continues to thrive: PM

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 1:38 pm
The Fiji Hardwood Corporations Limited and the Mahogany sector are showing substantial potential and making a strong contribution to our economy.

Commemorating the International Day of Forests today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fiji Pine Group of Companies is leading the sector and currently contributes more than 80 percent to Fiji’s log production and exports of wood products.

He adds in the past year alone, mahogany log production grew by 75 percent and exports of mahogany products also grew by 60 percent.

The Prime Minister stresses the sector plays a vital role in socio-economic productivity over the years.

“The role of natural forests is changing significantly, too, and we are seeing clearly how forests can generate and create jobs and small businesses when do not exploit them for timber. Natural forests attract eco-tourism, which creates the potential for a wide range of products and services that directly benefit rural and forest-dwelling communities. 

Fiji may be best known for its beautiful ocean, but more and more domestic travelers and foreign visitors are showing an interest in enjoying our forests.”

Bainimarama has confirmed that to date, more than 8 million trees have been planted on a total of 9,357 hectares of land.

He says this will contribute to our climate fight.

“This supports the Emissions Reduction Programme by establishing sinks for absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, but it is also important for securing Fiji’s future log supply. This is one more way we disprove the myth that economic growth and environmental responsibility are at odds with each other. They are not, they can go hand in hand if we are smart enough and if we are careful enough.” 

He also highlighted that the theme “Sustainable Production and Consumption” for the International Day of Forests reminds Fijians that the timber industry also has an important role to play in the Emissions Reduction Programme.

 

