Fiji’s first Health Promotion Settlement initiative launched

Fiji’s first Health Promotion Settlement, an initiative by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency and the Health Ministry was launched yesterday.

Vadraiyawasewa, a settlement in Vitogo outside Lautoka is now implementing healthy strategies based on Health Action Plan developed, including strategies to reduce non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai says the initiative is the first for Fiji and paves way into sector wide approaches to tackle NCDs.

He is calling on settlements, villages, faith-based organizations, schools, and workplaces to embrace healthy settings approach to ensure a productive and healthy Fijian population.

Meanwhile, strategies implemented as part of the ADRA Australia-funded program in Vadraisewayawa include Live More Abundantly Program, Kids Health Clubs, Home Gardening, Nutrition training for gatekeepers among others.

Also present at the launch was the Assistance International Director for ADRA Australia, Kate Nyhan.