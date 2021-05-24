Fiji's film industry expects more moviemakers

Fiji’s Film Industry is adamant about the increase in the number of international filmmakers coming into our country to produce movies.

Film Fiji Chief Executive, Ramiro Tenorio says they have had a tremendous response from these overseas producers since the reopening of our international borders in December last year.

He stresses that these producers are keen to do production work, documentaries, commercials, and reality television in Fiji and are expected to grow in the next few months.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief Executive has also commended the support by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and Fiji’s COVID Risk Management Taskforce for prioritizing the safety of these filmmakers over the last two months.

“Now in 2022, the borders have been officially opened for tourism and it made the entrance of productions a lot easier. And productions are eager to come to Fiji because we are today one of the best tropical locations in the world and tremendously competitive in terms of prices and we have some of the most pristine locations on the planet.”

Tenorio says a majority of film productions scheduled for last year have been postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.