Fiji’s envoy to NZ presents credentials

Fiji’s newly-appointed High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, presented his credentials to the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Kiro, at the Government House in Wellington.

Ratu Inoke, who was Fiji’s Special Envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum, applauded the Government and people of New Zealand for their forward-thinking leadership and inclusivity.

He highlighted that New Zealand has been inspirational in how it dealt with national tragedies, humanitarian and medical crises, and global challenges.

In addition, he stated that the country has become home to the Fijian diaspora that has contributed in many ways to Aotearoa-New Zealand.

Ratu Inoke also emphasized how the two countries are linked in their commitment to ensuring that oceans, rivers, forests, and every creature in them are left in abundance for future generations.



He also noted Fiji and New Zealand’s mutual commitment to ensuring that citizens are not left behind in the development journey while leaders sit at regional and global forums in support of shared causes and concerns.

Ratu Inoke is a seasoned diplomat, having served as head of Mission in Port Moresby and Tokyo, and also a former Minister for Foreign Affairs.



He was accompanied by first secretary Melania Baba and second secretary Josua Tuwere during this meeting yesterday.