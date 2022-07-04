Fiji’s economy politicized: AG

[File Photo]

People are politicizing the economy because it is an election year says Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking to Fijians during a national budget consultation in Nausori today, Sayed-Khaiyum says numerous unsubstantiated claims have been made regarding Fiji’s financial status and in particular, the level of debts that the government has incurred over the years.

He stressed that before the pandemic, New Zealand’s debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio was 20 percent but it has now doubled to 52 percent and Australia also recorded an increase from 42 to 62 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

The Economy Minister says Fiji moved from 46 percent to 80 and now the debt to GDP ratio is around 79 percent.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted few other developed countries are also going through this issue.

“The interesting thing is nobody talks about these countries getting into trouble, apparently only Fiji is getting into trouble. The level of analysis is actually quite shallow and limited.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a country’s national budget should not only be focusing on the immediate needs but must include plans and initiatives that will benefit citizens in the next five to ten years.