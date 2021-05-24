Fiji’s Earthquake Response plan to boost awareness

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and the National Disaster Management Office are developing Fiji’s Earthquake Response plan.

This was highlighted by Minister, Jone Usamate during World Tsunami Awareness Day in Suva this morning.

Usamate says they are beefing up awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable communities with more focus on gender equality on social inclusion.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds a tsunami response information pack has also been incorporated in various classrooms in Fiji.

“So, earthquake is not infrequent, it’s a frequent thing in Fiji, but a lot of them are small, a lot of them are at depth or at a magnitude where it can generate a tsunami. Everybody just needs to learn about this and be prepared and know what to do when it happens.”

Usamate says Fijians, particularly in the Central Division need to be aware that a tsunami siren test is conducted on the 5th of every month to ensure Fijians are prepared should a tsunami hit.

The Ministry has also conveyed its appreciation to the Japanese Government for its unwavering towards this initiative.