Fiji’s development progressive and inclusive: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji’s development in the last 12 years has not only been progressive, but it has also been inclusive of all Fijians.

Speaking at the early Chinese New Year celebrations in Suva yesterday, Bainimarama said that necessary changes had to be made.

“Systems of birthright and patriarchal privilege reigned supreme over the proven might of merit-based recognition. Our people did not know the common and equal citizenry they now share. And our constitution, the vast area of rights was yet to be promulgated. These great Fijian victories have been victories for every member of the Fiji Chinese community, the same as any of your fellow Fijians.”

Bainimarama says changes by his government have paved the way for a more prosperous Fiji.

“The start of the last Zodiac cycle, Fiji was in many ways a vastly different country. Fijian children did not know the life-changing opportunities borne from free education. Our economy had yet to secure the historic streak of expansion and level of stability we have today.”

The Prime Minister says his focus now will turn to ensure the communities in the Northern and Eastern Divisions affected by Tropical Cyclone get the assistance they need.

National Disaster Management Office teams are currently carrying out initial damage assessments to identify where rations will be required in the worst affected areas.

Preliminary reports have identified that damage to crops in the Northern Division is significant, but a detailed assessment will be done in the coming days.

Meanwhile, all evacuation centres have been closed and schools in the two divisions that were affected by TC Tino over the weekend resumed normal classes from today.

At the height of TC Tino, more than 3 000 Fijians were sheltered in over 70 evacuation centres across the North, East and Central divisions.