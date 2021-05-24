Fiji’s COVID-19 response commended

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro says Fiji is one of the most successful countries in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Fumihiro says the country opened its borders on December 1st last year after slowly monitoring the safe response of Fijians towards the virus.

He says Fiji is one of the most highly vaccinated countries and is progressing well on recovering economically.

“I would like to pay tribute to the leadership of the Fiji Government and the efforts of the people, for having made great achievements against the pandemic. We understand that the impact of the pandemic on the economies of many countries, including Fiji, is long lasting.”

Fumihiro says he is hopeful that the projects and support provided by the Japanese government will help improve the livelihood of Fijians.

He says it will also strengthen the friendship between Fiji and the people of Japan.