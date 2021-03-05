Fiji’s COVID-19 protocol praised by international students

Twenty-four American students who recently arrived in Fiji have praised the Fijian government for its efforts in containing COVID-19.

This is the first batch of international students who have been given the green light to visit Fiji after almost a-year of border restrictions.

Travelwell Fiji Project Manager, Leba Digitaki, says the students were astonished by the efforts of frontline workers and the disciplined forces.

“They were very surprised that a developing country such as Fiji has a very successful COVID protocol. For them coming from a bigger country is an eye-opener. They appreciated the government of the day to actually keep the public safe.”

Digitaki adds the students have successfully completed their quarantine and will visit various areas over the next three months for exposure and benchmarking.