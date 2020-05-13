Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Fiji’s coral reefs to be protected by new policy

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 23, 2020 4:50 pm

A new policy has been launched to support and provide the legal framework for the conservation and management of Fiji’s coral reefs.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says the policy will enable government and stakeholders to protect the coral reef system which contribute to Fiji’s ecological and economic growth.

Fiji’s coral reef system comprises of five reef types distributed over 10,020 square kilometres of marine inshore area and people rely on it for their livelihood, food source and cultural value.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the launch in Vorovoro Island, Macuata Dr Reddy said the policy will ensure that these coral reef systems are not tampered with.

Amongst other things, the policy also lists the various threats to the coral reef systems and how they should be avoided.

The main threat identified is development such as coastal reclamation, sand extraction for infrastructural projects, and coral extraction for sale, industrial inflows and pollution from land-based activities.

According to Dr Reedy, the ‘ Wetlands Policy on the Conservation and Management of Fiji’s Coral Reefs’ will compliment conservation works already underway.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.