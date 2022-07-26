Fiji’s contribution toward SDGs commended

Fiji has been praised for its tremendous contribution towards the Sustainable Development Goals for the past five years.

Francesca Perucci, Assistant Director of the United Nations Statistics Division, says Small Island Developing States such as Fiji have been providing solid evidence and excellent statistics about various projects in a bid to achieve the 17 SDG’s by 2030.

She adds that Fiji has been rated highly and can be dubbed a small country with a loud voice on the international stage, demanding other countries to support the SDGs, particularly Goal 14, which is climate action.

“There have been a number of very important initiatives, including the need to improve data for SDGs, that have also included some of the Pacific Islands. And also delivered results in the sense that we’ve seen improvements. “

Perucci adds that despite the efforts made by SIDS, more efforts are needed from developed countries.

“These data are still very serious all over the world, not just in the SIDS even in the more advanced economies and even in countries with a large, well structured statistical system with many agencies involved.”

As of now, Goal 7—which is the provision of affordable and clean energy according to the UN Statistics Division—is the only goal that is progressing well as more countries, including Fiji, are using solar energy.

The UN is calling on support from developed and developing states to achieve various critical goals which are lagging, such as no poverty, clean water and sanitation, and quality education, among others.