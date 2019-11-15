Fiji’s contribution to the UN driven by genuine care: PM

Fiji’s contribution to the United Nations has been driven by a genuine care for those less fortunate than ourselves.

These were the sentiment shared by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking at the commemoration of the UN General Assembly 75th Anniversary.

Bainimarama adds that Fiji’s contribution is evident through the Fijian peacekeepers who have defended the defenseless in the world’s most conflict ridden regions.

He adds that Fiji is also driven by an uncompromising passion for the protection of our natural world.

“Our oceans diplomacy spearheaded the United Nations law of the sea, of which Fiji was the first signatory. Today, we light the way towards the sustainable management of the ocean and its resources. Fiji was the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement as well as the first small island state to lead the climate negotiations as president of COP23.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that today, Fiji is among the nations committed to net zero emissions by 2050.

Bainimarama says he can still recall the optimism and sense among our people that Fiji had something good to give the world when we joined the UN Assembly three days after gaining independence in October, 1970.

Join me in wishing the United Nations a happy 75th Anniversary –– let us meet #UN75 with the political will to take on humanity’s greatest challenges together. Vinaka vakalevu to our @UN_Pasifika family! pic.twitter.com/H3r3IgGkPw — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) September 21, 2020

50 years ago, Fiji recognised we had more to gain than we could ever give the #UNGA . That humble truth is not reserved for small developing states –– the same can be said of the mightiest among us. Every nation stands a better chance at our best future by acting in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/4Ib4Gfbzu8 — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) September 21, 2020